|
|
Juanita Kise
Coshocton - Juanita M. Kise, 85 of Coshocton passed away at Lafayette Pointe Nursing Home in West Lafayette on Thursday January 30, 2020.
Juanita was born in Dublin, Ohio on September 25, 1934 to the late Alonzo and Maddie (Lemasters) Carter. She was a nurse in home health care throughout her life; she loved caring for people.
She is survived by her son Steve (Bonnie) Kise of Cardington, OH; daughter April Kise of Coshocton; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; siblings Betty (William) Hopkins and Kenny (Judy) Stephenson both of Shawnee Hills, OH and Daniel (Wilma) Carter of Ostrander, OH; numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Oatis R. Kise; daughter Pamela Marie Kise; grandson Buddy Green; infant grandson Steven Kise; infant great grandson Tyler Brown; granddaughter Summer Green; siblings Hershel Carter, Bill Carter, Hazel Wolford, Pauline Bee, Irene Lewis, Flora Green and Elsie Hack.
A cremation will take place and a graveside memorial service will be held in South Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00am with Pastor Jim Gross officiating.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
The Miller Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020