Judith E. "Judy" Maxwell



Coshocton - Judith E. "Judy" Maxwell, 77, of Coshocton passed at Altercare in Coshocton on Wednesday April 10, 2019.



Judy was born in Mansfield, Ohio on January 17, 1942 to the late Fred and Hester (Beal) Patterson. She graduated from Bellville High School, Wittenberg University and received her Masters Degree from Ashland University.



Judy served as a teacher, Principal and Superintendent for public schools throughout her life, she treasured spending time with the children. She started her teaching career in Danville before moving to Coshocton and starting the Special Education Department for Coshocton City Schools. She was a Principal for Washington and Central Elementary, Assistant Superintendent and Superintendent at Coshocton main campus.



Judy was a very active member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Danville, Coshocton Elks Lodge, Retired Teachers Association, Coshocton County Leadership, taught at Central Ohio Technical College and past board member of the Coshocton Foundation. Judy was an avid supporter of Coshocton sports programs and could be seen at any and all girls and boys athletic events.



She is survived by her devoted husband Larry D. Maxwell whom she married May 24, 1974; children Todd (Karen) Maxwell of Sherrodsville, OH, Kevin (Tammy) Maxwell of Milton, FL, Kelvin Maxwell of Louisville, KY Trent (Andrea) Maxwell of Akron, OH; grandchildren James Maxwell, Morgan Maxwell, Gus Maxwell, Michael (Penny) Maxwell, Brandon (Brooke) Maxwell, Brittany Maxwell, Kyle Maxwell, Kristen Mayle, Madison Maxwell and Peyton Maxwell; step grandchildren Shanna (Marc) O'Meara, Broc (Sarah) Wilson and Cody Shanklin; nine great grandchildren.



Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her granddaughter Keely Jo Maxwell; a brother Robert Patterson and sister Wanda Beverage.



Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Sunday April 14, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Funeral services for Judy will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 10:30 AM with Pastor Howard Clevenger and Pastor Tom Heil officiating. Interment will follow in Coshocton County Memory Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Keely Jo Maxwell Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O The Coshocton Foundation, P.O. Box 55, Coshocton, Ohio 43812, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.



An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary