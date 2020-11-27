1/1
Judith "Judy" Meddings
Judith "Judy" Meddings

Coshocton - Judith "Judy" Meddings, 74, of Coshocton passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. She was born in Coshocton, Ohio on January 30, 1946 to the late Milton and Audrey (Corder) Florence.

Judy was a 1964 graduate of Coshocton High School and worked for Novelty Advertising for more than 30 years before retiring. She enjoyed music and watching football, especially the Buckeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers. You could always find Judy out with her friends, having lunch or shopping. She was always the life of the party and truly enjoyed telling jokes and laughing; but most of all she loved spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Judy is survived by her loving husband, Leslie "Del" Meddings, who she married December 3, 1978; daughters Tara (Jeff) Duling of Florida and Tory Sines of Coshocton; grandchildren Hannah and Garrett Duling and Andrew Sines; sisters Joanne Iaquinta and Joyce Pope.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, Richard "Dick" Florence.

Per Judy's wishes a cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
