Judith Robinson
Coshocton - Judith Ann Robinson, age 75, of Coshocton passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Morrison House in Zanesville. She was born on December 14, 1943 to the late Edward Rusk Heagle and Annetta (Peterson) Heagle in Lynn, Massachusetts. She was a 1962 graduate of Coshocton High School and continued her education at Miami University, graduating in 1966. She taught elementary school for approximately 15 years. On August 17, 1968, she married Larry Robinson, who survives. They recently celebrated 51 years of marriage together. Judy enjoyed crafting in her free time.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by an infant son, Russell James Robinson and a brother, James Edward Heagle.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Prairie Chapel Cemetery with Reverend Craig Redecker officiating
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019