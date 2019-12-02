Services
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-1711
Resources
More Obituaries for June Cramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Cramer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Cramer Obituary
June Cramer

Coshocton - June Doloris (Radtka) Cramer, 90, of Coshocton, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

June was born in Massillon on December 22, 1928 to the late Walter and Josephine (Reese) Radtka. She worked as a secretary for G.E. for 22 years until she retired in 1989. On May 1, 1948, she married her husband of 60 years, Mervin Eugene Cramer, who preceded her in death in December of 2008. She was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church. She was a strong woman who was very family-oriented and a good cook. She enjoyed spending her time sewing, crocheting, and quilting. June also taught quilting classes at her church.

June is survived by her sons, David and Ron Cramer, four grandchildren: Staci (Jake) Thompson, Allison Cramer, Brian (Kristie) Cramer, and Kathy (Jeff) Jordan; and four great-grandchildren: Will Jordan, Barbara Jordan, August Anthony Cramer, and Kinsley Thompson.

Along with her husband and parents, June is preceded in death by her son, Rick Cramer.

Funeral Services for June will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Bryan Kittner officiating. Calling hours will be held at the church prior to services from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in June's name to Community Hospice at 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
Download Now
coshoctontribune