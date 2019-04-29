|
|
June Kanuckel
Granville - June (Guthrie) Kanuckel, 88, formerly of Warsaw, died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Middleton of Granville, where she was a resident.
She was born June 1, 1930 in West Bedford to the late John and Opal (Haines) Guthrie. She was a 1948 graduate of Warsaw High School, and was the owner and operator of "June's Beauty Nook", retiring after 54 years as a beautician. She married James E. Kanuckel on Feb. 17, 1951, who preceded her in death on Feb. 16, 2015.
June was a member of the Warsaw United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She always enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends, and listening to country and gospel music.
She is survived by a daughter, Brenda (Denny) Blanford of Warsaw; a son, Dave (Shannon) Kanuckel of Pearl River, LA; four granddaughters, Erica (Trent) Timmons, Alissa (Buck) Byers, Monica (Jordan) Knight, and Jessica (Doug) Danton; her great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Gabe, Raegan, Grant, Leah, Cooper, Kennedy, and Kendall; a sister, Jean Elliott of Dresden; and a sister-in-law, Harriett Martin of Warsaw.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kelly Johnston; and two brothers-in-law, Tom Elliott and Charles Martin.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made to the River View Community Park (payable to the Village of Warsaw), P.O. Box 399 Warsaw, OH 43844.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 29, 2019