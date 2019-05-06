Services
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St. P.O. Box 25
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH
June Olinger


June Olinger
June Olinger Obituary
June Olinger

West Lafayette - June Carole (Boyd) Olinger, 84, formerly of Coshocton, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Lafayette Pointe Nursing Home where she was a resident.

She was born Jan. 27, 1935 in Uhrichsville to the late Eugene and Evelyn (Doak) Boyd. She was a 1952 graduate of Roscoe High School, and worked at Boyd Gravel (Shelly Materials) until her retirement in 1999. She was a member of Roscoe United Methodist Church and a member of the church choir for over 50 years.

June enjoyed flower gardening and cooking. She loved attending all of her grandchildren's events, and she was a member of the same card club since 1952.

She is survived by three children, Jerry (Tracey) Olinger of Coshocton, Jan (Dan) Uher of Alexandria, KY, and Joni Olinger of Marysville; six grandchildren, Marcus (Rose) Olinger, Jay (Tanya) Olinger, Jennifer (Don) Root, Jackie (Scot) Rawe, Ashley (Iain) Densmore, and Brooke Balo; seven great-grandchildren, Layla & Bo Olinger, Daniel, Jackson, & Samantha Rawe, Wyatt Densmore, and Aidan Hernandez; a brother, Robert Boyd of Coshocton; and her many friends at Lafayette Pointe.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Mrs. Robert (Dorothy) Boyd.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Fischer Funeral Home, 412 E. Main St. Warsaw, OH 43844, with Pastor Bill Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery near Fresno. Calling hours are Tuesday, May 7th from 1-3 & 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. www.fischerfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations may be made to the Roscoe U.M.C. 475 High St. Coshocton, OH 43812; or to support Ava Winner, c/o Century National Bank 229 N. Third St. Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on May 6, 2019
