Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
Coshocton - June Eileen Shepfer, 98, passed away on June 1, 2019.

June was born May 27, 1921, in Fresno, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Ross and Atha Leavengood. She was a graduate of Fresno High School. On March 16, 1941, she married Don Shepfer who preceded her in death.

June was a strong Christian and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

June is survived by a son, Tim Shepfer and wife Diane of Zanesville; a daughter, Tana Howell and husband Gary of Coshocton; five grandchildren: Amy (Craig) Young, Jill (Josh) Carnes, Jodi Kellish, Scott (LeeAnn) Shepfer, and Tyler Shepfer; eight great-grandchildren: Fletcher Young, Katie (Kade) Davis, Riley Kellish, Leah Kellish, Maddie Kellish, Sydney Perrico, Briella Shepfer, Grayson Shepfer; and one great-great-grandson, Ayden Garland.

Per June's wishes, there will be no calling hours and there will be a private family funeral service. Arrangements are being handled by Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in June's name to Grace UMC, 422 Walnut St., Coshocton, OH 43812 or to Community Hospice, 230 S. 4th St., Coshocton, OH 43812.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on June 4, 2019
