Karen Burris Obituary
Karen Burris

Coshocton - Karen Joan (Kaser) Burris, 79, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her residence.

She was born May 22, 1940 in Coshocton to the late Russell Lewis and Thelma Rebecca (Leech) Kaser. She was a seamstress and worked sales at Carroll's Men's Shop in Coshocton for many years. She was a 4-H member and advisor for 25 years, and she loved to sew.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Albert "Mike" Burris of Coshocton, whom she married July 23, 1960. Together they have three daughters, Kareen (Jerry) Funk of Warsaw, Jodie (Mike) Wheeler of Newark, and Nola Burris of New Albany; five grandchildren, McKenzie (John Harden) Wheeler, Stephanie & Gabrielle Burris, Kristal Funk, and Michael (Audra) Wheeler; two great-grandchildren, Averi & Easton Wheeler; and a brother, C.R. "Cork" Kaser of Coshocton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Allen Kaser; a sister, Norma Jean Kaser, and a sister-in-law, Florence Kaser.

A private graveside service for family will be held at Valley View Cemetery, with Rev. Dairel Kaiser officiating. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com

Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019
