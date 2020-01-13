|
|
Karen Dovenbarger
Newark - Karen Sue Dovenbarger, 57, of Newark, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at her home.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 PM and Friday from 9-10 AM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will be Friday at 10:00 AM with Pastor Rick Bonese officiating. Burial will follow the service in Oak Hill Cemetery.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune & Advocate from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020