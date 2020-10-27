Karen L Newell
Warsaw - Karen L. Newell, 69, of Warsaw, Ohio passed away at her home Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Karen was born in Uhrichsville, Ohio August 11, 1951 to the late William Zed and Ethel Alice (Streeter) Newell. She was a former security guard that worked for OSS at Warren, Ohio. She was part of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 761, Coshocton and the Army Navy Garrison 628, Coshocton.
She is survived by her lifelong partner Mack Hupp Sr.; two sons Harold McVay III of North Carolina and Bret Anthony McVay of Lima, Ohio; one daughter Cindy Lynn Newell of Coshocton; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one brother William J. Newell of Chillicothe, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by a great grandson Vincent Nelson; three sisters Mary Lou Barnett, Dorothy Ann Valentine-Newell, and Harriet E. Guilliams; two brothers David Newell and Larry "Jock" Newell; and nephew Larry Glen Newell.
Services will be held at the Free Funeral Home, Coshocton on Friday October 30, 2020 at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Steve Young officiating. Interment will follow at Village View Cemetery, Sarahsville, Ohio. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service.
