1/1
Karen L. Newell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen L Newell

Warsaw - Karen L. Newell, 69, of Warsaw, Ohio passed away at her home Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Karen was born in Uhrichsville, Ohio August 11, 1951 to the late William Zed and Ethel Alice (Streeter) Newell. She was a former security guard that worked for OSS at Warren, Ohio. She was part of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 761, Coshocton and the Army Navy Garrison 628, Coshocton.

She is survived by her lifelong partner Mack Hupp Sr.; two sons Harold McVay III of North Carolina and Bret Anthony McVay of Lima, Ohio; one daughter Cindy Lynn Newell of Coshocton; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one brother William J. Newell of Chillicothe, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by a great grandson Vincent Nelson; three sisters Mary Lou Barnett, Dorothy Ann Valentine-Newell, and Harriet E. Guilliams; two brothers David Newell and Larry "Jock" Newell; and nephew Larry Glen Newell.

Services will be held at the Free Funeral Home, Coshocton on Friday October 30, 2020 at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Steve Young officiating. Interment will follow at Village View Cemetery, Sarahsville, Ohio. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be posted at www.freefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Free Funeral Home - COSHOCTON
788 S SECOND ST
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-4515
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Free Funeral Home - COSHOCTON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved