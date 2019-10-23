|
|
Kathleen (Kathy) Ann Dengis
Baltic - Kathleen (Kathy) Ann Dengis, 82 of Baltic, passed away peacefully October 16, 2019 into the arms of Jesus, surrounded by her loving family in Thousand Oaks, CA, after courageously fighting an aggressive form of Lymphoma.
Born July 22, 1937 in Olmsted Falls, Ohio. Daughter of the late Clarence and Ester Cruxton, Kathy was a remarkable, strong, creative, kind and thoughtful woman, mother of six and grandmother of six.
She graduated Baltic High in 1955 where she was involved with the Alumni Association and love to help organize and plan the yearly reunion.
Kathy lived in southern CA for the majority of her adult life, and returned to Ohio to live around her siblings, other family members and the many friends that Kathy loved to spend time with. She just loved her Tuesday group and getting her hair done.
Kathy was very involved in the community and in her church, St. John EV. Lutheran Church. She volunteered at Oak Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where she was known as one of the "Lutheran Ladies", loved to travel, visit her children that live in CA, and, she never knew a stranger.
Kathy is greatly missed by her grown children, grandchildren, other family members and friends.
While heaven is a richer place with her there, those that knew her will always remember her smile, laughter, adventurous spirit, selflessness and willingness to always help others.
Kathy has been cremated and a dedication and celebration of life will be held in Baltic in the Spring.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019