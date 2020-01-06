|
Kathleen Louise Swigert
Newcomerstown - Kathleen Louise Swigert, 95, of Newcomerstown, Ohio, passed away on January 5, 2020, at the Lafayette Point Care Center, West Lafayette. A native of Tuscarawas County, she was the daughter of the late George and Althea (Schumaker) Braniger, Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years whom she married in 1946, Harold Wayne Swigert who died December 27, 2006; by a granddaughter, Angela Christy and by two brothers, "Bud" and George Braniger, Jr. She was a member and long-time Treasurer of Isleta United Methodist Church and also was a member of the Inter Nos, YOAC, and Grange. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, traveling, and her garden. She loved to watch the deer and wild turkeys that frequently strolled past the kitchen window of her home on the hill.
Mrs. Swigert is survived by her daughters, Wendy (Jim) Schumaker , of West Lafayette and Jane Swigert of Stevensville, Maryland; two grandchildren, Todd (Wendy) Schumaker and Chad (Leigha) Schumaker ; three great-grandchildren, Katie, Josh and Makenzie ; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service celebrating the life of Kathleen will be on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Addy Funeral Home, 406 West State Street, Newcomerstown at 1:00 PM with the Rev. Dan Eggan officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Wednesday at 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM.
Interment will follow in the Fairfield Cemetery in West Lafayette.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Kathleen Swigert to Isleta United Methodist Church, 153 Chapman Ave. Newcomerstown, OH 43832. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020