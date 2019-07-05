|
|
Kay Susil
Warsaw - Kay Ellen Susil, 64, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville.
She was born July 23, 1954 in Columbus to Robert Burns and Doris Jean (Suver) Johnson. She was a 1972 graduate of Licking Heights High School, and a homemaker. She was a member of Perry Chapel Baptist Church. She enjoyed doing farm work, gardening, and sewing. She was loved by all, especially within her church family.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Mike Susil of Warsaw, whom she married Oct. 1, 1977; three children, Kristina (Shaun) Bush of Pataskala, Jimmy Susil of Fredonia, and Katy Susil of Columbus; three grandchildren, Christopher Susil, and Nathan & Nicholas Bush; a sister, Kathy Michels of Pataskala; a brother, Ken (Nancy) Johnson of Pataskala; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Jean Johnson.
A private burial will take place at Perry Chapel Cemetery. The public is invited to a memorial service on Saturday July 6, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Perry Chapel Baptist Church, 19476 TR 380 Warsaw, OH 43844. Pastors David Fowls and Leo Fraley will be officiating. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling arrangements.
Memorial contributions to assist the Susil family with expenses may be directed to the Fischer Funeral Home by donating online at www.fischerfuneralhome.com , or by mail to P.O. Box 25 Warsaw, OH 43844.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on July 5, 2019