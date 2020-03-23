|
Keith Crenshaw
Warsaw - Robert "Keith" Crenshaw, 62, died Monday, March 23, 2020 at his residence.
He was born March 1, 1958 in Coshocton to the late George Crenshaw and Anna (Stitts) Crenshaw Davis. He was a member of the Three River Bass Masters Club. In addition to fishing, he enjoyed hunting and many activities as Hosfelt Farms.
He is survived by his kids, Danny (Roberta) Bonar and Robbie (Stephanie) Bonar; multiple grandchildren; his significant other, Donna Harmon; a brother, David Crenshaw; and two sisters, Terre Wise and Becky Brooks.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Myron Davis.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 at South Lawn Cemetery in Coshocton, with Pastor Ron Davis officiating. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020