Conesville - Keith E. Mitchell, 70, passed away Saturday, April 20, at his home in Conesville after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Coshocton on May 30, 1948 and was among the first graduating class of River View High School in 1966. Keith attended the Conesville United Methodist Church. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and golfer. Keith will be remembered for his quick wit and playful sense of humor.



Keith is survived by his three children, Carrie (Ken) Richards of Hoover, AL, Lisa (Centric) Smith of Hoover, AL, and Kyle (Amy) Mitchell of Homewood, AL; mother Annabelle (Wilden) Mitchell; grandchildren Christopher, Mackenzie, and Christian Richards, Jalyn Pryor, and Charlie and Maggie Mitchell; sister Cheryl (Chris) Jones of Coshocton; brother Donis (Kelly) Mitchell of Zanesville; and his former wife, Gloria (Hunter) Mitchell of Hoover, AL.



Keith is preceded in death by his father, James Mitchell.



Per Keith's wishes there will be no services held at this time and a cremation will take place. Memorial contributions can be directed towards the Colon Cancer Coalition. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary