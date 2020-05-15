|
|
Keith Whitaker
Conesville - Keith Alan Whitaker, 84, passed away at the Truman House in New Philadelphia on Thursday May 14, 2020. He was born in Coshocton on November 24, 1935 to the late Wilbert and Emma (Fender) Whitaker.
Keith graduated from Roscoe High School in 1953 and went on to graduate from the Ohio University with a bachelor's degree in Industrial Technology. Upon graduating college, Keith entered the US Army in 1958 where he would serve for two years. After his military days Keith worked for General Electric for 30 years until his retirement in 1991. Keith was a very talented person and had many interests. Growing up he was involved in about every sport there was and played baseball in college and swam for the Army. As an adult Keith ran many 5k and 10k races in the Coshocton area. He was also an animal lover, caring for injured or abandoned animals he came across; he was a huge supporter of the Coshocton County Humane Society and Animal Shelter. Perhaps one of his most well-known hobbies was his interest in auto mechanics. Keith used to build stock cars to race at the Coshocton Motor Speedway and he always maintained his pilot's license for the planes he would build. All his life he built cars, planes and boats but even during his later years he was still building cars for him, BJ and the children to drive.
Keith is survived by his wife Betty Jo Taylor, children Lori (Steve) Affolter, Jerry Whitaker and Chad Taylor; brother Max Whitaker; grandchildren Jason Affolter, Debra Taylor and Amber Dawn (Saul) Perez; two nieces Patrice and Anne; one nephew Chris; sister-in-law Judy Whitaker.
Along with his parents, Keith is preceded in death by his sister-in-law Earline Whitaker.
To honor Keith's wishes a cremation will take place and the family will hold a private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Coshocton County Humane Society and/or the Coshocton County Animal Shelter. The Miller Funeral Home is serving the family and an online memorial can be found at www.themillerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from May 15 to May 16, 2020