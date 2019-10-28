|
|
Ken Allen Gamertsfelder
Coshocton - Mr. Ken Allen Gamertsfelder, 66, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice Center following unforeseen complications of an existing illness.
Ken, a native of Coshocton, Ohio, was the son of the late George and Janice Casey Gamertsfelder. He was a 1971 graduate of River View High School. He worked for more than 30 years at Pretty Products retiring as a supervisor. He was a part of a farming family growing up and continued to work on the family farm for most of his adult life. Traveling with his wife to the Outer Banks and various sporting events were among his favorite past times.
He is survived by: Wife of 22 years, Kim Schuler Gamertsfelder; Daughters, Erin Machemer and husband, David, of Chicago, IL and Staci Kirker and husband, Derrick, of Washington State; Son, Derek Gamertsfelder of St. Marys, OH; Grandchildren, Annabelle, Harrison, and Ramona Machemer; Brother, Steve Gamertsfelder and wife, Dawn of Millersburg, OH; Sister, Kathy Jones and husband, Kevin, of Coshocton, OH.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Coshocton County Animal Shelter, 21755 TR 164, Coshocton, OH 43812.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC 27858.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019