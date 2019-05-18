Keneth Schlarb



Coshocton - Kenneth Orb Schlarb, age 99, of Coshocton passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Altercare.



Kenneth was born on March 28, 1920 to the late Emma (Neiss) and Orb Schlarb in Bakersville, Ohio. He was a farmer and worked at General Electric. On July 15, 1947 he married Karma (Norman) Schlarb who passed away in 1990.



He is survived by his children, Keith (Cindy) Schlarb of Columbus, Kevin (Bonnie) Schlarb of Scottsdale, Az. and Karen (John) Pergola of Canton; grandchildren, Evan Schlarb, Jonathan (Lauren) Schlarb, Natalie, Nate and Tyler Schlarb, T.J. (Carrie) Kadri and Nicole (Matt) Kost; great-grandchildren, Sadie, Emma and Kole.



Calling hours will be held at the Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 10-12 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 12p.m. with Pastor Bill Jones officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like contributions made to Coshocton County Veterans Council at 318 Main Street Coshocton



An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com. Published in the Coshocton Tribune on May 18, 2019