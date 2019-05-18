Services
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-1711
Calling hours
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keneth Schlarb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keneth Schlarb


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Keneth Schlarb Obituary
Keneth Schlarb

Coshocton - Kenneth Orb Schlarb, age 99, of Coshocton passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Altercare.

Kenneth was born on March 28, 1920 to the late Emma (Neiss) and Orb Schlarb in Bakersville, Ohio. He was a farmer and worked at General Electric. On July 15, 1947 he married Karma (Norman) Schlarb who passed away in 1990.

He is survived by his children, Keith (Cindy) Schlarb of Columbus, Kevin (Bonnie) Schlarb of Scottsdale, Az. and Karen (John) Pergola of Canton; grandchildren, Evan Schlarb, Jonathan (Lauren) Schlarb, Natalie, Nate and Tyler Schlarb, T.J. (Carrie) Kadri and Nicole (Matt) Kost; great-grandchildren, Sadie, Emma and Kole.

Calling hours will be held at the Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 10-12 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 12p.m. with Pastor Bill Jones officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like contributions made to Coshocton County Veterans Council at 318 Main Street Coshocton

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
Download Now
coshoctontribune