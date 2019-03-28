|
|
Kenneth Dovenbarger
Zanesville - Kenneth Ray "Spike" Dovenbarger, 76, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at his residence.
He was born March 30, 1942 in Zanesville to the late Harold and Sara (Davis) Dovenbarger. He was a 1960 graduate of Zanesville High School, and was a self-employed auctioneer & realtor, as well as a press operator at the former Shaw-Barton Co. in Coshocton.
He married Mary Lou (Allen) Dovenbarger on Nov. 5, 1977, who preceded him in death on Feb. 18, 2016.
He was a member of the Coshocton Masonic Lodge #96, and he portrayed "Santa Claus" for the Coshocton Eagles, V.F.W., and other local clubs and groups. He enjoyed going to car shows with his 1929 Ford Model A, fishing, camping, and karaoke. He was known for his sense of humor and his love of pulling over a good joke on anyone.
He is survived by his children, Traci Lynn (Scott) Polston of Shelbyville, IN, Harold James (Paula) Dovenbarger of Cincinnati, and Kenneth Curtis (Lisa) Dovenbarger of Spencer, IN; several grandchildren & great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews; his dear friend Pat Lepley of Zanesville; and his beloved canine companion, "Sissy".
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Delores (Dick) Wilson, and Bitty Dovenbarger; and a brother, Jimmy Dovenbarger.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Valley View Cemetery, with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville, OH 43701.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019