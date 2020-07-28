Kenneth R. "Kenny" Derr
Plainfield - Kenneth R. "Kenny" Derr, 67, of Plainfield, passed away on Monday July 27, 2020 after a brief illness.
Kenny was born in Coshocton on December 11, 1952 to the late Robert Michael and Patsy (Shoemaker) Derr. Kenny was a dedicated farmer his entire life on his family farm, he loved spending time out on his land. He also enjoyed traveling and seeing the country. Kenny was a member of the Plainfield United Methodist Church, Plainfield Masonic Lodge and the Blue Ridge Grange at Orange.
Kenny is survived by his brother Garry (Teresea) Derr of Plainfield; nieces and nephews Kim (Phil) Shenk of Grove City, Jenn (Brian) Heiberger of MO, Perry (Becky) Derr of Kimbolton, Lisa (Andy Spillman) Derr of West Lafayette and Stephanie (Jason) Celeschi of Coshocton; great nieces and nephews Tristan (Erica) Locke, Collin (Tiffany), Cayce and Cale Heiberger, Hannah Ervin, Hunter and Ashlyn Celeschi, Andrew, Aaron and Matthew Shenk, Jake Stitler, Jade Hartline and Alaina Derr; great great nephews Lane and Lucus; uncle Ed (Joyce) Johnson of TX; numerous cousins.
Along with is parents, he is preceded in death by his brother and sister in law Mike and Debbie Derr.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, on Sunday August 2, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Masonic services will begin after the calling hours on Sunday at 4:00 PM. Funeral services for Kenny will be at the funeral home on Monday at 2:00 PM with Pastor John Armstrong and Pastor Starkey Lawrence officiating. Interment will follow in Plainfield Cemetery with Coshocton County Veterans Honor Guard performing military honors.
Due to Covid-19, we are requiring visitors coming to the funeral home to wear their own face masks and we will be limiting the number of attendees inside the building.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Plainfield United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 415, Plainfield, OH 43836; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
.