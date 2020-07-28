1/1
Kenneth R. "Kenny" Derr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth R. "Kenny" Derr

Plainfield - Kenneth R. "Kenny" Derr, 67, of Plainfield, passed away on Monday July 27, 2020 after a brief illness.

Kenny was born in Coshocton on December 11, 1952 to the late Robert Michael and Patsy (Shoemaker) Derr. Kenny was a dedicated farmer his entire life on his family farm, he loved spending time out on his land. He also enjoyed traveling and seeing the country. Kenny was a member of the Plainfield United Methodist Church, Plainfield Masonic Lodge and the Blue Ridge Grange at Orange.

Kenny is survived by his brother Garry (Teresea) Derr of Plainfield; nieces and nephews Kim (Phil) Shenk of Grove City, Jenn (Brian) Heiberger of MO, Perry (Becky) Derr of Kimbolton, Lisa (Andy Spillman) Derr of West Lafayette and Stephanie (Jason) Celeschi of Coshocton; great nieces and nephews Tristan (Erica) Locke, Collin (Tiffany), Cayce and Cale Heiberger, Hannah Ervin, Hunter and Ashlyn Celeschi, Andrew, Aaron and Matthew Shenk, Jake Stitler, Jade Hartline and Alaina Derr; great great nephews Lane and Lucus; uncle Ed (Joyce) Johnson of TX; numerous cousins.

Along with is parents, he is preceded in death by his brother and sister in law Mike and Debbie Derr.

Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, on Sunday August 2, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Masonic services will begin after the calling hours on Sunday at 4:00 PM. Funeral services for Kenny will be at the funeral home on Monday at 2:00 PM with Pastor John Armstrong and Pastor Starkey Lawrence officiating. Interment will follow in Plainfield Cemetery with Coshocton County Veterans Honor Guard performing military honors.

Due to Covid-19, we are requiring visitors coming to the funeral home to wear their own face masks and we will be limiting the number of attendees inside the building.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Plainfield United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 415, Plainfield, OH 43836; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com .








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved