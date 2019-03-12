Services
Free Funeral Home
788 S SECOND ST
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-4515
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Free Funeral Home
788 S SECOND ST
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Free Funeral Home
788 S SECOND ST
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Kristi L. McCluggage Obituary
Kristi L. McCluggage

Coshocton - Kristi L. McCluggage age 51 of Coshocton, Ohio died Friday March 8, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.

Kristi was born January 5, 1968 in Coshocton, Ohio and was the daughter of Doug and Judy (West) Rowland. She married Stephen L. McCluggage and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are 2 sons Andrew Evans of Coshocton, Ohio and Brandon (Carrie) Sturtz of Zanesville, Ohio; 2 grandsons Ryder and Cruz; a granddaughter Alexia Jennings; a brother; a step brother and a step sister.

She was preceded in death by her mother Judy and a grandmother Peg West.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday March 14, 2019 at the Free Funeral Home with Deacon Doug Mould officiating. Burial will be at the Coshocton County Memory Gardens. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the funeral at the funeral home on Thursday.

Online condolences may be made at freefuner alhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Mar. 12, 2019
