Larry Bowman
Coshocton - Larry Keith Bowman, 83, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Coshocton Regional Medical Center.
He was born June 12, 1935 in Coshocton to the late Harold R. "Shorty" and Nettie (West) Bowman. He was a 1953 graduate of Coshocton High School, and served 22 years in the United States Navy, with numerous commendations and medals from duties in Cuba and Vietnam. He retired from the Navy and later from G.E. in Coshocton.
Larry was a member of the United Steel Workers Union, and V.F.W. Post #1330. He was an avid Ohio St. Buckeyes and Cleveland Indians fan. As anyone who knew Larry can attest, if he gave you a hard time you knew he liked you. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He had a very special relationship with all of his grandchildren and cherished the times spent together with each of them.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Eloise (Richardson) Bowman of Coshocton, whom he married March 2, 1954; four children, Linda (Jim) Metz of Coshocton, Keith (Debbie) Bowman of Coshocton, Paul (Jinni) Bowman of Coshocton, and Paula (Richard) Sanborn of Reynoldsburg; a daughter-in-law, Wendy Bowman of Warsaw; his grandchildren, Josh, Lindsie (Brad), Kasey Rose, Cody (Alexandria), Paige (Brian), Michael (Autumn), Abbie, Brennan, Claire, Bailey, and Kelsey; his great-grandchildren, Hailee, Meadow, Kade, Sophie, Sam, and Jaxon; a sister, Patti Holskey, brother, Bob (Judy) Bowman; two nieces, Trudy (Allen) Adair and Tina Combs; a nephew, JD (Beth) Holskey; and many cousins and close friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Larry H. "Butch" Bowman, and a brother-in-law, John Holskey.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor Clarence "Sonny" Easterday officiating. Burial will follow in Canal Lewisville Cemetery, with graveside military rites performed by the Coshocton Co. Joint Veterans Council Honor Guard. Calling hours are Friday, March 15th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., and also one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Saturday. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019