|
|
Larry Corbett
Coshocton - Larry Eugene Corbett, 65, of Coshocton passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton. He was born in Coshocton on June 3, 1954 to the late Everett E. Corbett and Violet J. (Simpson) Purdy.
Larry graduated from Coshocton High School in 1973 and worked at CLOW for 38 years before retiring. He was a past Township Trustee for Tuscarawas Township, a member of the Coshocton Elks Lodge, Coshocton Moose Lodge and was a past board member for the Three Rivers Fire Station.
He is survived by his wife, Lucinda "Sue" (Geog) Corbett, whom he married August 25, 1974; children John E. Corbett of Coshocton and Christina Corbett of South Carolina; brothers David (Trudy) Corbett and Gary (Donna) Corbett; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his stepfather, Charles E. Purdy and sister Linda Corbett.
Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm and one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services for Larry will be Monday at 1:00pm with Pastor Wesley George officiating. Burial will follow at Canal Lewisville Cemetery. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020