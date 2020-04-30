|
Larry E. Carpenter
Estes Park, CO - Larry E. Carpenter, a 46 year resident of Estes Park, was born in Coshocton County, Ohio, a son of Ralph W. and Nellie H. (Mrock) Carpenter, and died on April 14 at the age of 86.
He was married to Violet J. Foster, in 1953.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in January 1955 and served two years.
After an honorable discharge, he enrolled in college and graduated from Kent State University with Bachelor of Science Degrees in Geology and Secondary Education. He later received a Master's Degree in Guidance & Counseling from the same university.
He served in the Berea, Ohio school system and at Kent State University before moving to Loveland, Colorado in 1970.
In 1974, he and Vi moved to Estes Park where he served as the high school counselor from 1974-1977.
He was a charter member of the local aviation club and the genealogical society. He became a leading researcher on airplane crashes, especially those that occurred in Colorado during WWII. Larry was instrumental in the placing of several memorials to bomber crewmen and the guiding of family members to crash sites that claimed the lives of loved ones. Larry is the author of "The Crown Point B-17 Crash: A Midnight Tragedy - June 13-14, 1944.
He also served with the Estes Park Police Auxiliary for several years; was a volunteer in Rocky Mountain National Park for 20 years; and served as a victim's assistance volunteer during the initial years.
He is survived by his wife Vi of 67 years, brother Gary (Martha) Carpenter of West Lafayette, Ohio, and sister Nancy (Lynn) Rotruck of Newcomerstown, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His parents and sister in law Sharon Markly Carpenter preceded him in death.
Larry attended Mountain View Bible Fellowship church.
A memorial service is postponed until a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Estes Park Police Auxiliary or the Estes Park Aviation Club in care of Allnutt Funeral Services, 1302 Graves Ave., Estes Park, CO 80517.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020