Larry Fry, Sr.
Warsaw - Larry Keith Fry, Sr., 72, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
He was born Dec. 14, 1947 in Mt. Vernon to the late James Rollo and Arah Leora (Walters) Fry. He was a yard operator at AEP Conesville for 32 years until his retirement.
Larry was an avid softball player, golfer, and baseball coach for his sons for many years. He was a strong supporter of River View Athletics, and he never missed a family sporting event. Larry was a family man, and he relished any opportunity for a get-together, whether it was for a holiday, a special occasion, or just a Sunday meal. A jack-of-all-trades, he could solve any problem around the house and teach others how to master any skill.
Larry was a long-time member of the Canal Lewisville United Methodist Church, where he volunteered for many activities.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Shirley (Norris) Fry of Warsaw, whom he married Oct. 30, 1965; four sons, Larry (Jennifer) Fry, Jr. of Coshocton, Carey (Jennifer) Fry of Coshocton, Shannon (Shannon) Fry of Coshocton, and Kevin (Tiffany) Fry of Coshocton; ten grandchildren, Jordan (KendraJo) Fry, Brody (Aubrey) Fry, Whitney (Adam) Haumschild, Brenna Fry, Zachary Fry, Bailey Fry, Lexi Fry, Bryson Fry, Carter Fry, and Lindyn Fry; seven great-grandchildren, Bexley Fry, Bristol King, Declyn Fry, Axel Fry, Emmett Fry, Finley Fry, and Haddie Haumschild; five sisters, Beverly (Harvey) Young of Ashland, Donna Peddicord of Coshocton, Carolyn (David) Richard of Warsaw, Dixie Slaughter of Coshocton, and Sharon (Randy) Snow of Coshocton; and several nieces & nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jared Williams; two brothers, Charles John Fry and James "Sonny" Fry, Jr.; a sister-in-law, Carol (Hardesty) Fry; and a brother-in-law, Herb Peddicord.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at the Canal Lewisville U.M.C., 198 E. Church St. Coshocton, OH 43812, with Rev. Wesley George officiating. For the health & safety of all involved, guests are required to wear a face covering, and capacity will be limited. Burial will follow in Canal Lewisville Cemetery. Visitation is from 12:00 p.m. until service time at the church. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling arrangements. For those unable to attend, video of services will be available on Larry's obituary page at the funeral home website, fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made to the Canal Lewisville U.M.C, or to the River View Athletic Boosters, 26496 SR 60 N Warsaw, OH 43844.