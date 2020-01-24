|
Larry Hagans, 77, of Lawrenceburg, IN formerly of Coshocton OH, passed away peacefully on Monday January 20, 2020
Larry was born August 5, 1942 in Coshocton, the son of Leonard P. and Betty (Hawthorne) Hagans.
On June 16, 1992 Larry married Elizabeth G. Meierle, she survives.
Larry retired from Cyclops/AK Steel. He was a 57-year member of the Masonic Lodge in Bladensburg. He was a gifted wood worker and loved hunting and trap shooting. He and his wife enjoyed traveling with their camper and little dog all over the United States.
He is survived by his daughters Shari Beebe of Lancaster Ohio and Shaila Hagans of Buckeye Lake along with numerous grandchildren. Two sisters, Sally Hagans Sevits of Mt. Vernon Ohio and Sue Hagans Hipp of Millersburg Ohio. Brother Tim Hagans of Howard Ohio. Along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Beverly and an infant son, Larry Lee.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020