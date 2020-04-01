|
Larry Haines
WARSAW- Larry Lynn Haines, 63, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his residence.
He was born May 9, 1956 in Spring Mountain to the late Corbin Albert and Bessie Bell (Giauque) Haines.
Larry loved all his family so much and cherished every moment with them. He loved seeing his granddaughters, they were his pride and joy. He loved farming and watching his calves grow. He loved his special dog “Ruger”, who was such a joy for him.
Larry worked at Shaw-Barton (JII) for 28 years, and then at Novelty Advertising until he retired in 2012. He was a member of the Eagles in Coshocton. He loved playing cards with his buddies at the “pool hall” (Ronnie’s Restaurant) in Warsaw, and feeding & watching his squirrels at home. One of his great joys was traveling with his brother, Albert, on their many excursions.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Deanne (Dawson) Haines of Warsaw, whom he married Feb. 14, 1998; a son, Larry C. (Crystal) Haines of Coshocton; two granddaughters, Claire & Audrey Haines of Coshocton; a brother, Albert Haines of Warsaw; a special niece, Sallie (Rusty) Gates of Warsaw; nephews, Rick (Billie Jo) Haines of Warsaw, Randy (Kim) Haines of Lima, Tracy (Beth) Haines of Newark, Lynn (Deb) Haines of Newark, and Scott (Liz) Haines of Warsaw; nieces, Mary (Eric) Hagans of Coshocton, and Tina Carpenter of Ashland; three sisters-in-law, Janet Haines Aronhalt of Coshocton, Evelyn (Glenn) Fleming of Coshocton, and Judy Bower of Newark; his mother-in-law, Shirley Dawson of Oakpointe Nursing Home in Baltic; several great nieces & nephews; and his good friend, Terry Albertson of Cooperdale.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Frank, Clyde, and Gerald Haines; a sister-in-law, Betty Haines; and his father-in-law, George Dawson.
A private graveside service will be held at Valley View Cemetery, Warsaw. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling arrangements. A memorial video is available to view online and condolences may be left for the family at www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made to an education fund established for his granddaughters, c/o Home Loan Savings Bank, 413 Main St. Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020