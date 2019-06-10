Larry Lee Olinger



Fresno - Larry Lee Olinger, age 84, of Fresno, entered into Heaven with his family by his side on Friday, June 7, 2019. He was born in Chili, Ohio on August 5, 1934 to the late Russell and Iva (Kleinknecht) Olinger.



Throughout his life, Larry worked on his family farm. After graduating from Fresno High School in 1952, Larry worked at Pearl Valley Cheese and then went to work at Allied Baltic Rubber Plant for 45 ½ years before retiring in 1998.



On May 1, 1954 Larry married "his Margie", Margery (Taylor) Olinger and they spent 65 wonderful years together.



He was a member of the First Baptist Church of West Lafayette and was a Trustee for Crawford Township for eight years. Larry loved to fish and travel to Canada with his family for over 30 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, mowing and farming. He enjoyed sports, spending time with Lizzie, his dog, but most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren who meant the world to him.



He is survived by his wife, Margie; four children Larry (Jane) Olinger of Fresno, Terry (Pamela) Olinger of Fresno, Linda (Jeff) Moyer of Fresno and Steve (DeAnn) Olinger of West Lafayette; 12 grandchildren, Sara (Kurt) Reveal, Chad (Lindsey) Olinger, Joseph (Brooke) Olinger, Brian (Jamie) Olinger, Jason(Jenny) Olinger, Christopher (Ashleigh) Olinger, Jeremy (Tina) Moyer, Ashlee (Matt ) Rettos, Brittney (Billy) Hamilton, Bradley (Christy) Olinger, Erica (Tristan Locke) Olinger and Jesse (Breann Asbury) Olinger; 19 great-grandchildren; one brother Darrell (Stephanie) Olinger of Westerville, two sisters -in-law Reva Olinger of Fresno and Mary Miller of Florida and many special nieces and nephews.



Along with his parents, Larry is preceded in death by his siblings Lucille Miller, Harvey Olinger, Roger Olinger, Clifford Olinger, Franklin Olinger, Peg McCrea and Emma McCrea.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm and one hour prior to the funeral at the First Baptist Church of West Lafayette, 688 E. Main Street, West Lafayette, Ohio 43845. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:00am at the Church with Larry's grandson, Pastor Chad Olinger officiating. Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memory Gardens.



For those who wish, memorial donation may be made in Larry's name to the First Baptist Church of West Lafayette.



An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com. Published in the Coshocton Tribune on June 10, 2019