Larry McCormick
Coshocton - Larry Richard McCormick of Coshocton, passed away at his home on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born on December 14, 1944 in Coshocton to the late Charles and Galye (Nemeth) McCormick. He was a 1963 graduate of Coshocton High School. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, having served from 1963 to 1969. On July 23, 1976, he married Mell (Hunt) McCormick. After 36 years he retired from GE in 2001.
Larry is survived by his children, Bryan Dean McCormick and Jason Evan McCormick, both of Coshocton, sister, Linda (Thomas) Wiggins of Coshocton, half-brother, Gary McCormick of New Jersey and sister-in-law, Ruth McCormick; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Charles "Jim", David and Ronnie McCormick.
Calling hours will be held at the Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm. The burial will be at South Lawn Cemetery on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11am with the Coshocton County Veterans Council Honor Guard conducting Military Honors.
Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, social distancing measures will be in place and we are only allowing 10 people inside the funeral home at a time. We also ask that you please wear facemask at all times for the health and safety of our guest and employees.
