Larry Wentz
Coshocton -
Larry Wentz, 80, of Coshocton passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday July 24, 2020. He was born in Coshocton County on March 9, 1940 to the late Victor and Marjorie (Grogro) Wentz.
Larry graduated in 1958 from Fresno High School. After high school he joined the United States Army Reserves and farmed several farms all his life. He was also a lover of bologna sandwiches, laughing grandchildren, and electronic gadgets. He jumped at the chance to be a pioneer in computerized dairy farming early on.
In 1963 he married Paula (Crown) Wentz, who survives; children Denise (Ronnie) Fisher, Andrea (Scott) Powelson, and Scott (Andrea) Wentz; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren with one on the way; three sisters, Cheryl (Mike) Wilson, Carole (Rex) Dusenberry, and Susie (Steve) Storm; sister-in-law Alice Wentz; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers William A. Wentz and Gene Wentz; nephew David
Per Larry's wishes there will be no services held at this time and a cremation will take place. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements for the family. An online memorial contribution can be located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com