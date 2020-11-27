1/1
Laura Sue Robson Copenhaver

Laura Sue Robson Copenhaver

Tuscaloosa - Laura Sue Robson Copenhaver, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, died November 25, 2020 at Barfield Health Care in Guntersville, AL.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cliff Copenhaver, parents, H.E. & Laura Robson, sisters Patricia McDonald, and Jackie Robson.

She is survived by her daughters, Leslie Magness (Rich) of Orlando, FL, and Patty Ryan (Lynn), of Madison, MS; sons, Brett Copenhaver , Mike Copenhaver (Tammy Black) of Tuscaloosa, AL, Robbie Copenhaver (Michelle) of Scottsboro, and eight grandchildren, Brooks Copenhaver of Tuscaloosa, AL, Grant Copenhaver (Ana) of Ocean Springs, MS, Robson Copenhaver (Nicole) of Scottsboro, AL, Kristi Seymour (Jim) of Flowood, MS, Lyndi Colston ( Steven) of Madison, MS, Nolan Ryan (Margaret) of Madison, MS, Aimee Dunlap (Perry) of St. Louis, MO, Emily Flanigan (Brian) of Jupiter, FL, and twelve great grandchildren.

Susie was born in 1933 in Coshocton, OH. She has resided in Tuscaloosa, AL since 1976. She enjoyed playing golf, spending time on Lake Tuscaloosa, and spending time with her friends at Woodland Forrest Country Club. Susie always enjoyed a good time. She had a big personality with an infectious laugh and loved life.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time. There will be a mass held in Tuscaloosa, AL, followed by burial in Coshocton, OH.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Barfield Health Care. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alzheimer's Association or one's favorite charity.




Published in Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
