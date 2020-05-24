|
Laurel M. Matis, 65, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Signature Healthcare under hospice care.
She was born April 5, 1955 in Cleveland to the late Don F. Cerny of Danville and the late Ruth I. (Freese) Cerny of Coshocton. She was a 1973 graduate of Coshocton High School. Her hobbies included reading and crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed feeding and watching birds & squirrels.
She is survived by two brothers, Craig Cerny of San Antonio, TX, and Paul (Terri) Cerny of Coshocton; a sister, Debbie (Cerny) Emler of Coshocton; a niece, Seanda (Lincoln) McCoy of Coshocton; a nephew, Mitchell Cerny of Newark; several cousins; and her beloved cat, "Boots".
A viewing for family & friends to pay respects will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw. Due to health & safety concerns associated with COVID-19, there will be a limit of 10 people at a time in the funeral home, and attendees are asked to wear face coverings.
Per Laurel's wishes, there will be no funeral service and cremation will take place after the viewing.
Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice of Coshocton Co., P.O. Box 1620 Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from May 24 to May 26, 2020