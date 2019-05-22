Lawanda E. Unger



Coshocton - Lawanda E. Unger, 91, of Coshocton passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Coshocton County Regional Medical Center.



Lawanda was born in Coshocton on April 17, 1928 to the late Ralph and Blanche (Guthrie) Williamson. She had worked at JII Shaw Barton and Dawson Insurance. Lawanda was also a member of the 1st Presbyterian Church of Coshocton.



She is survived by her four sons John (Sandy) Unger, Jerry (Chris) Unger, Jeff (Sandy) Unger and Dave (Kim) Unger all of Coshocton; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one brother Robert Williamson of Coshocton; several nieces and nephews.



Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Unger whom passed away in 1968; two grandchildren Brandon and Sharlyn.



Private family graveside funeral services for Lawanda will be held in South Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Karen Crawford officiating.



Memorial contributions may be directed to Community Hospice of Coshocton, 716 Commercial Ave SW., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 and/or the Coshocton County Animal Shelter, 21755 TR 164, Coshocton, Ohio 43812.



The Miller Funeral Home, Coshocton is serving the family.



An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com . Published in the Coshocton Tribune on May 22, 2019