1/
Layton Roark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Layton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Layton Roark

Coshocton - Layton Roark, 95, of Coshocton went home to be with his Lord Monday, November 30, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Coshocton.

Born November 11, 1925 in Alva, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Henry and Louise (Tipton) Roark.

Layton worked as a shuttle car operator at Peabody Coal Company. He worked there 38 years before retiring in 1982. Prior to that, he worked at Black Star Coal Company in Alva, Kentucky. July 14, 1951 he married Kathleen Johnson. They celebrated 63 anniversaries together before she passed away June 8, 2015.

Layton was a member of New Life Ministries and UMWA. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was known for his keen sense of humor and loving heart.

He is survived by his daughter, Susie Roark and brother, Virgil Roark.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son Rick Roark, two brothers and five sisters.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Free Funeral Home, Coshocton, with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. Interment will follow at South Lawn Cemetery.

Calling Hours will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Friday, prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

The online guest book may be signed at www.freefuneralhome.com

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Free Funeral Home - COSHOCTON
788 S SECOND ST
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-4515
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Free Funeral Home - COSHOCTON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved