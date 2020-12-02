Layton Roark
Coshocton - Layton Roark, 95, of Coshocton went home to be with his Lord Monday, November 30, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Coshocton.
Born November 11, 1925 in Alva, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Henry and Louise (Tipton) Roark.
Layton worked as a shuttle car operator at Peabody Coal Company. He worked there 38 years before retiring in 1982. Prior to that, he worked at Black Star Coal Company in Alva, Kentucky. July 14, 1951 he married Kathleen Johnson. They celebrated 63 anniversaries together before she passed away June 8, 2015.
Layton was a member of New Life Ministries and UMWA. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was known for his keen sense of humor and loving heart.
He is survived by his daughter, Susie Roark and brother, Virgil Roark.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son Rick Roark, two brothers and five sisters.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Free Funeral Home, Coshocton, with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. Interment will follow at South Lawn Cemetery.
Calling Hours will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Friday, prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.