Coshocton - Leah E. Fisher, age 88, of Coshocton, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born in Coshocton on December 5, 1930 to the late Cleon and Lillie (Donley) Dobson. Leah worked for Pretty Products for over 35 years before retiring. On October 7, 1972, she married Ronnie Fisher who passed away on May 19, 2018.



Leah was a member of New Life Ministries. She enjoyed camping and living on the river for 40 years during the summer; gardening and flowers and spending time with her family.



She is survived by her two sons, Mike Grossenbaugh of Coshocton and John (Shelia) Grossenbaugh of Tyndal; two step-children, Annette (Steve) Kimberley of Conesville and Ronnie (Denise) Fisher of Fresno; six grandchildren, John Adam Grossenbaugh, Joshua Grossenbaugh, Jeffery Dovenbarger, Heather Hindel, Molly Bates and Corey Grossenbaugh; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Along with her parents and husband, Leah is preceded in death by 14 siblings.



Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memory Gardens.



For those who wish memorial contributions may be made in Leah's name to Interim Hospice. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.



Published in the Coshocton Tribune on July 25, 2019