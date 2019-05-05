|
|
Glendale, AZ -
Lenora May Green, 74, of Glendale and formerly of Warsaw, died Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 at her home.
She was born Dec. 22, 1943 in Akron, Ohio to the late Charles Henry and Grethel Floda (Harper) Burris.
She enjoyed writing poetry and ran a print shop with her family in Glendale.
She is survived by her son, James Alan (Tania) Green of Glendale, AZ. Grandchildren, Timothy Edgar Green and Karlea Green of Glendale, AZ. Three sisters, Zera Bible of West Lafayette, Izora Gay Parsons of Coshocton, and Elsie (Ron) McCracken of St. Cloud, FL. Two brothers, Earl (Kathy) Burris of Warsaw and Charles (Linda) Burris Massillon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ezra Green and two brothers, Clarence and Clifford Burris.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the AMC Building of the Coshocton Nazarene Church. A light luncheon will follow the service and burial in the Blissfield Cemetery.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on May 5, 2019