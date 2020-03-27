|
|
Leona Estell Cool
Millersburg - Leona Estell Cool, age 42, peacefully went home to be with her Savior the morning of Thursday, March 26th, 2020 at the home of her uncle, Marion and aunt, Karen.
Leona was born March 16th, 1978 in Millersburg, Ohio and was the daughter of Johnny Ross and Phyllis Deloris (Canada) Cool.
Leona was an artist, a free spirit and a beautiful soul. She was a great mother and a wonderful grandmother. She loved watching her children ride quads or play sports. She was a philanthropist, always taking care of the poor and needy. Leona would give you the shirt off of her own back. She was so kindhearted and would go without to give all she had. Leona enjoyed the outdoors, you could always find her around a bonfire or a fishing hole. She was a former member of Spring Mountain 4-H club and was Baptist by faith.
She is survived by her three children, Dylan Paul Hamilton (fiancee, Kamaira) of Warsaw, Ohio, Samantha Ross Hamilton (Josh) of Conesville, Ohio and Todd Dalton Boyes of Conesville, Ohio; two grandchildren, Oakley and Paisley; her mother, Phyllis Cool of Millersburg, Ohio; a brother, Johnny (Debbie) Cool of Spring Mountain; a sister, Lori (Brian) Martin of Spring Mountain; and nieces and nephews, Alexis, Sierra, Dakota, Timmy Lee and Alec.
She was preceded in death by her father who passed away in 1992; her maternal grandfather, Warren Canada; maternal grandmother, Mary Lewis; and paternal grandparents, Bazel and Rose Cool.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Alexander Funeral Home, P.O. Box 108, Millersburg, Ohio 44654.
Family and friends will be able to say their goodbyes at the Cool Family Cemetery, 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 31st. At this time we ask that only 10 people at a time visit the cemetery.
Those wishing to share a memory or make on-line condolences may do so by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020