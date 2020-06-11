Leonard Schryock
Canton - Leonard Allen Shryock, age 85, of Canton passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 in his home. He was born on December 14, 1934 to the late Bernice (Renner) and Guy Shryock in Coshocton. He was married to Esther (Dunfee) Shryock and they spent 50 years together before her passing. Leonard enjoyed playing music and was an instrument builder.
Leonard is survived by his children, Wesley (Jody) Shryock of Uhrichsville and Scott (Carla) Shryock of Apopka, Florida as well as grandchildren, Kaitlynn, Alexis and Scotty Shryock.
He is preceded in death by his siblings, Allen, Carol, Barb and Larry Shryock.
Per his wishes, a cremation will take place.
Contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital at P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN. 38148.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Canton - Leonard Allen Shryock, age 85, of Canton passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 in his home. He was born on December 14, 1934 to the late Bernice (Renner) and Guy Shryock in Coshocton. He was married to Esther (Dunfee) Shryock and they spent 50 years together before her passing. Leonard enjoyed playing music and was an instrument builder.
Leonard is survived by his children, Wesley (Jody) Shryock of Uhrichsville and Scott (Carla) Shryock of Apopka, Florida as well as grandchildren, Kaitlynn, Alexis and Scotty Shryock.
He is preceded in death by his siblings, Allen, Carol, Barb and Larry Shryock.
Per his wishes, a cremation will take place.
Contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital at P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN. 38148.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.