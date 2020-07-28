Leone Sampsel
Warsaw - Ena Leone Sampsel, 93, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Signature Healthcare in Coshocton.
She was born Nov. 11, 1926 in Diana, WV to the late Amos M. and Elisabeth C. (Tanner) Cutlip. She married Joshua Verl "Junior" Sampsel on Nov. 30, 1946, who preceded her in death on Nov. 6, 1996. She was a member of the Clark Twp. Baptist Church.
Leone enjoyed reading, doing word & number puzzles, listening to music, and cooking & baking.
She is survived by two sons, Bill (Sharon) Sampsel, and Randy (Debbie) Sampsel, both of Warsaw; four grandchildren, Tonya (David) Torres of Massachusetts, Trevor (Tiffany) Sampsel of Coshocton, Jeremy (Jessica) Sampsel of Coshocton, and Randi Sampsel of Warsaw; her great-grandchildren, Joaquin Torres, Tinley M. Sampsel, Adrianna Torres, Jaxon Sampsel, and Javen Sampsel; two brothers, Glenn Cutlip of Killbuck, and Lonnie Cutlip of Millersburg; a sister, Gerry Cutlip of Millersburg; and a special niece, Joanna Cutlip of Wooster.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Larry A. Sampsel; a grandson, William Joshua Sampsel; a sister, Blanch Chanel; and eight brothers, Austin, Hurley, Cecil, Willie, Archie, Jimmy, George, and John Cutlip.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Coshocton Co. Memory Gardens, with Pastor Clarence "Sonny" Easterday officiating. A live stream of the service will be available at the Fischer Funeral Home-Warsaw page on Facebook. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be directed to the Clark Twp. Baptist Church, c/o Marty Shroyer, 46640 CR 405 Coshocton, OH 43812.