Leroy Sears
Coshocton - Leroy "Jack" Jackson Sears, age 91, of Coshocton, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Genesis Hospital. He was born on November 27, 1928 to the late Lulu Bell (Craig) and Macy Jack Sears. He was a United States Army Veteran having served from 1951 to 1953. On October 16, 1954, he married A. Marlene (Phillips) Sears who passed away in 2001. Jack was a member of the VFW, Fraternal Order of Eagles 761, Coshocton Gun Club, Coshocton Sportsman Club and enjoyed his mornings at the AM Vets post 36.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Jackie (Douglas) Conkle; grandchildren, Kayla Conkle and Lindsey (Steven Austin) Saylor and great-grandchildren, Kayden Canfield as well as his siblings, Bill Sears, Nancy Sears and Rosemary Fulton.
Along with his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Willard, Paul, David, Rick, Robert, Jessie, Loretta, Gerald and Raymond Sears.
Calling hours will be at the Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Thursday, October 22, 2019 from 12p to 1p. The funeral service will begin at the funeral home at 1pm with Pastor Sam Brown officiating. The burial will take place at Coshocton Count Memorial Gardens with Military Honors being conducted by the Coshocton County Veterans Council Honor Guard.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Coshocton County Animal Shelter/ HATA at 21755 TR 164 Morgan Run Road, Coshocton Ohio, 43812
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com
.