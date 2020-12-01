1/1
Leslie "Del" Meddings
1948 - 2020
Leslie "Del" Meddings

Coshocton - Leslie "Del" Meddings, 72, of Coshocton passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare in Zanesville. He was born in Coshocton, Ohio on February 18, 1948 to the late Orlena "Rose" (Hedge) Walters and Delbert L. Meddings Sr.

Del graduated from Coco Beach High School in Florida and served in the United States Army. After the Army he worked for AEP for many years before retiring. He loved to golf, fish and most recently enjoyed woodworking. He also loved going to dinner with his wife Judy and their friends.

Del is survived by his daughters Tara (Jeff) Duling of Florida, Tory Sines of Coshocton, Shannon Powell of Coshocton and Tara Meddings of Coshocton; grandchildren Hannah and Garrett Duling, Andrew Sines, Kayla (Steven) Husk, Heather (Nik) Nichols, Krista and Katie Meddings; three great grandchildren; siblings Della S. Jamison, Delbert L. Meddings Jr., Caroline Reinke, and Sharon Neff.

Along with his parents, Del is preceded in death by his wife, Judith "Judy" Meddings who passed away November 26, 2020; and the man who raised him, his stepfather Jurd "Jerry" Walters.

Per Del's wishes a cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
