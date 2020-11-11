Lester L. Bachelder
Coshocton - Lester L. Bachelder of Coshocton passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born June 5, 1930 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Eldon and Thelma (Bishop) Bachelder.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a salesman, owner and operator of the Sohio Station on 7th Street in Coshocton, was a supervisor at Edmonts for 10 years and owned and operated ServiceMaster of Coshocton for 20 years before retiring. He was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed woodworking.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years Joyce (Miller) Bachelder. Three children, James (Lorry) Bachelder of Coshocton, David (Dawn) Bachelder of Johnston, Iowa and Mary Ellen (Terry) McFerren of Uhrichsville. Grandchildren Michael (Danielle) Bachelder of Loudon, TN, Leann (Brent) Uhlenhopp of Urbandale, Iowa, Brian (Katie) Miller of Dresden, J.B. Bachelder of Coshocton and Alicia (Sebastian) Kiely of Cranberry Township, PA. He also had eight great grandchildren. Sister-in-law Lee Bachelder, brother Larry (Kay) Bachelder, and sister Judy Hoffner.
He was preceded in death by his brother Harold Bachelder, two grandchildren Christopher Miller and Lana Bachelder and brother-in-law Terry Hoffner.
There will be no services. Free Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at freefuneralhome.com
Donations in Lester's name can be made to Community Hospice, P.O. Box 1620, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 or the Bakersville Cemetery.