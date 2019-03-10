|
|
Lewis "Chubby" Copenhaver
West Lafayette - Lewis A. "Chubby" Copenhaver, 89, passed away on Thursday February 28, 2019 at Lafayette Point.
He was born July 20, 1929 in Winchester, VA to Paul and Pearl (Larrick) Copenhaver. On November 11, 1951, he was married to W. Jean Simmons, who preceded him in death on August 3, 2005.
Chubby enjoyed hunting and spending time with his nephews, his prize tomato garden, and sharing with friends and neighbors. He was a member of the Horseman's Association and was proud of all his winning standardbred horses. Most of all, he loved people, and never met a stranger.
He is survived by his daughters, Karen Copenhaver of Dennison, Tracey (John) Thomas of Coshocton, and Paula Esselburn of Columbus; eight grandchildren, Jen Luyster, Kyle Guilliams, Ryan Copenhaver, Mindy Copenhaver, Hallie Thomas, Lauren Fleer, Megan Esselburn, and DJ Esselburn; eight great grandchildren, Allison, Emily, Brynn, Aubrey, Hadley, Ellie, Briar, and Jordyn, with Mary & Ryan to be born the end of June; and his special nephews, who referred to him as "Pops" after losing their dad at a young age, Steve and Larry Copenhaver.
In additions to his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by his son, Clinton Lewis Copenhaver, brothers, Cliff, Larry, and David Copenhaver, and his sister, Betty Myers.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16 at South Lawn Cemetery in Coshocton.
Memorial donations are suggested to the at .
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019