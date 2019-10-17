|
|
Lewis Paul Bradford
Coshocton - Lewis Paul Bradford age 71 of Coshocton, Ohio died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Coshocton Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Free Funeral Home, Coshocton, Ohio with Pastors Steve Young and Rick Bunice officiating. Burial will be at the Franklin Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8 P.M. Friday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
He was born March 28, 1948 in Coshocton, Ohio and was the son of Virgil Wayne and Lovetta (Griffith) Bradford. On April 15, 1967, he married Cindy S. Dovenbarger. She preceded him in death March 3, 2018.
Lewis wore many hats throughout his valued life as he owned and operated L.B. Construction for over 20 years as well as owned and operated The Hut and Walnut Street Tavern. He also faithfully operated Shelly's Taxi for 11 years before retiring due to his medical conditions. He was an avid collector of older model cars and was known for his ability to "wheel and deal". Lewis also enjoyed spending time with his beloved family and friends in his spare time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Free Funeral Home to help the family with expenses.
Surviving are 6 children Becky (William) Shearn of Coshocton, Shelly (Mike Hatfield) McCombs of Coshocton, Jason (Elizabeth) Bradford of West Lafayette, Valerie (Paul) Gobel of Coshocton, Frankie (Harriet) Chaney of Warsaw and
Tracey Stubbs of Coshocton; 11 grandchildren Justin Lewis (Gina) Shearn, Joshua Paul (Ashley) Shearn, Nichole (Brandon Lambert) Hepner, Cody McCombs, Emily Paige Bradford, Paul Gobel III, Rose Gobel, Jake Stubbs, Cody Bigrigg, Kaylynn Chaney and Mary Chaney; 6 great grandchildren Justin Shearn Jr., Olivia Shearn, Rebecca Shearn, Brooke Shearn, Colton Tidwell and Denim Daughtery; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by one sister Tillie Huffman.
Online condolences may be made at www.freefuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019