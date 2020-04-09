|
|
Lila K. Mathews
Coshocton - Lila Kay Mathews, 81, of Coshocton, Ohio passed away at Coshocton Regional Medical Center on Wednesday April 8, 2020.
Lila was born in Coshocton on July 6, 1938 to the late John and Mary (Johnson) Kimberley.
She graduated from Coshocton High School in 1956 and worked for Gahanna City Schools for 20 years. Lila treasured spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Lila is survived by her children Kimberley (Carl) Babcock of West Lafayette, Frank ( Ellen) of West Lafayette, Dina (John) Davis of Mansfield, OH and Kelly (Scott) Gregory of Cartersville, Georgia; grandchildren Hannah (Corey) Ridenbaugh, Breanne (Brandon) Smith, Kody (Jennifer) Babcock, Kyle (Amy) Babcock, J.R. ( Emily Brown) Davis, Mark Flaugher, Matthew Davis, Allison Flaugher and step grandson Andrew Gregory; great grandchildren Logan Ridenbaugh, Olivia Babcock, Brighton Smith, Cooper Babcock, Kennedy Babcock and Taylor Babcock; two brothers Richard (Joanna) Kimberley of Coshocton and John (Rita) Kimberley of Coshocton; one sister Mary Ann (Dick) Nelson of Louisville: several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Frank Mathews Jr. who she married June 14, 1959, Frank passed away on November 8, 2014.
Due to the current health concerns linked with COVID-19, Lila's family will be holding private services at this time. Miller Funeral Homes Face Book page will be broadcasting the funeral service live on Saturday April 11, 2020 at 11:55 AM with Pastor Tim McCollum officiating. Burial will be held in South Lawn Cemetery. A celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Community Hospice, envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com .
The Miller Funeral Home, Coshocton is serving the family.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020