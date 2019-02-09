|
|
Linda D. Schneider
Newark - Age 72, Died Friday Feb 8, 2019 at her Newark residence. Former Gahanna resident. Longtime active member of Central College Presbyterian Church. Survived by husband of 52 years Bill Schneider, son Ron (Theresa) Schneider, daughter Tracy (Tim) Gurney, grandchildren: Mira, Graham, Drew, Tom and Lauren; sister JoEllen Waltz, nephew Brian Waltz. The family will receive friends from 10am to 11am Tuesday Feb 12, 2019 at the Central College Presbyterian Church, where a Memorial Service will be held at 11am with Pastors David Redding and Ronald Lokhorst officiating. Private family interment. Contributions may be made to Central College Church in her memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory.
Published in the Advocate & Coshocton Tribune on Feb. 9, 2019