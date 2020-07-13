1/1
Linda L. Richcreek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda L. Richcreek

Coshocton - Linda L. Richcreek, 73, of Coshocton passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. She was born in Coshocton, Ohio on May 9, 1947 to the late Lester L. Moats Sr. and Miriam A. (Woods) Moats.

Linda graduated from Coshocton High School in 1965 and worked at Pretty Products for 42 years. After Pretty Products closed, she worked for the City of Coshocton at South Lawn Cemetery for 9 years. Linda was a lifelong member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and Park United Methodist Church. She loved camping and spending time with her grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her husband, Albert "Spencer" Richcreek, whom she married October 25, 1969; daughter Ashley (Matt) Miller of Utica; grandsons Tyler and Logan Miller; and brother Lester Moats Jr.

Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 11:00am - 1:00pm with funeral services beginning at 1:00pm with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be directed towards a charity of donor's choice. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved