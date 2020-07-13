Linda L. Richcreek
Coshocton - Linda L. Richcreek, 73, of Coshocton passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. She was born in Coshocton, Ohio on May 9, 1947 to the late Lester L. Moats Sr. and Miriam A. (Woods) Moats.
Linda graduated from Coshocton High School in 1965 and worked at Pretty Products for 42 years. After Pretty Products closed, she worked for the City of Coshocton at South Lawn Cemetery for 9 years. Linda was a lifelong member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and Park United Methodist Church. She loved camping and spending time with her grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her husband, Albert "Spencer" Richcreek, whom she married October 25, 1969; daughter Ashley (Matt) Miller of Utica; grandsons Tyler and Logan Miller; and brother Lester Moats Jr.
Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 11:00am - 1:00pm with funeral services beginning at 1:00pm with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be directed towards a charity of donor's choice. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com