Linda Nolan



West Lafayette - Linda Josephine Nolan, age 78 of West Lafayette, OH went home to the Lord on June 17th, 2019. Linda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and daughter. She was born in Coshocton on January 10, 1941 to the late R. Lee Ashley and Josephine



(Josie) Watson Ashley Callahan.



Linda graduated from West Lafayette High School on 1958. She grew up on a farm and her love on the outdoors and nurturing instinct never left her. A lifelong outdoor lover, she enjoyed working outdoors, camping, family cookouts, and traveling. She loved people and she worked for R.H.D.D. of Coshocton before later retiring from Coshocton County Child and Family Services. After her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family and working on family heritage.



Linda is survived by her husband R. Steven Nolan, whom she married on July 14th, 1980; as well as Carol (Dave) Roahrig of Plainfield, OH; Gary (Sara) Bradford of Copley, OH, Kathy (Jason) Brown of Stow, OH; Jason (Andy) Bradford of Columbus, OH; Charles (Jessica) Nolan of Warsaw, OH; Tammy (Bill) Engle of Cambridge, OH; Elly Nolan Elerick of Cambridge, OH; 20 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, 5 brothers, 2 sisters, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Linda is proceeded in death by son Michael Bradford, step-daughter Angie Nolan, brothers George and Glenn Ashley; along with parents R. Lee Ashley and Josephine Watson Ashley Callahan.



Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 11:00am-1:00pm with funeral services beginning at 1:00pm with Pastor Dwight Ashley officiating. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery, West Lafayette. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice (www.myhospice.org); envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at ww.themillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Coshocton Tribune on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary