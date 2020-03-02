|
Linda Sue Hinkin
North Canton - Linda Sue Hinkin, 71, of North Canton, Ohio passed away on February 27, 2020. Linda was born to the late Clarence "Pinky" and Mary Lou (Darr) Hinkin. She is survived by her sister Tammy (Tim) Holdsworth; nephews Joshua (Rachel) Holdsworth and Jesse Holdsworth and great nephew Zander Holdsworth, dear friends, neighbors and other relatives. Linda was a wonderful caregiver and a nurse at Aultman Hospital for over 40 years, where she retired. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation and Maggie's Mission. A private memorial will be held at a later date. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020